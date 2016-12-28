Steven Capobianco found guilty in death of pregnant ex-girlfriend

Steven Capobianco has been found guilty in the death of his pregnant ex-girlfriend.

Capobianco is a Maui man accused of murdering Carly “Charli” Scott. Scott was 27 years old and 5 months pregnant when she vanished in February 2014. Her body was never found.

The specific counts are Murder in the Second Degree and Arson in the Second Degree.

Since the trial began more than six months ago, the jury of six men and six women have been sifting through the testimonies from more than 70 witnesses and reviewing hundreds of items of evidence.

Investigators found parts of a jawbone, clumps of red hair, torn clothing similar to what Scott wore the night she disappeared.

Capobianco admitted he was with her the last time anyone saw her alive, but he insisted he was innocent, saying they even chose a name for the baby, Alexander Joshua Scott.

Despite the serious allegation of murder, Capobianco has remained composed throughout the the trial.

The jury had been in deliberations since December 1.

On Dec. 13, jurors told Judge Joseph Cardoza that they took three votes, but were “too divided” and could not reach a decision. In a twist, a juror contacted the bailiff 15 minutes after the jury left for the day to meet and express some concerns.

On Dec. 14, Cardoza said the juror’s concerns may or may not fully reflect the position of all 12 jurors. The jury then decided to continue deliberations.