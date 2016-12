Another Kmart store on Oahu is biting the dust.

We learned Wednesday that the Kmart on Salt Lake Boulevard will close in March 2017.

Kmart’s owner, Sears Holdings, says the store will begin its liquidation sale on Friday, Jan. 6, 2017.

Sears has previously told us that they would be closing stores that are not profitable.

The Iwilei location closed back in January and the Waikele store just this month.

That leaves a single Kmart still standing on the island, the one in Kapolei.