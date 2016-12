Related Coverage Iolani Palace to offer rare evening tours in honor of Queen Kapiolani’s birthday

Long lines outside of Iolani Palace Wednesday night for the first of just two-nights of special evening tours.

The special tours are to commemorate Queen Kapiolani’s birthday.

As an added treat guests are given the rare opportunity to walk up the palace’s famous koa staircase.

Thursday is the last day for the evening tours.

If you want to go, here is more information.