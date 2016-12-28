Motorcyclist dies at scene of Kaneohe Bay Drive crash

By Published: Updated:
11-4-ems-ambulance

A 30-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Kaneohe Bay Drive near the Bayview Golf Course.

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m.

The lone Kailua man was traveling eastbound, lost control of his cycle, goes on to a grassy area and crashed into a wooden utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word if he was wearing a helmet at the time.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the 57th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared to 48 at the same time last year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s