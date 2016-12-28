Motorcyclist dies at scene of Kaneohe Bay Drive crash

A 30-year-old man died early Wednesday morning in a motorcycle crash on Kaneohe Bay Drive near the Bayview Golf Course.

The crash happened at 12:45 a.m.

The lone Kailua man was traveling eastbound, lost control of his cycle, goes on to a grassy area and crashed into a wooden utility pole.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. There is no word if he was wearing a helmet at the time.

Speed and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the 57th traffic fatality on Oahu so far this year, compared to 48 at the same time last year.