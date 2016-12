Honolulu police investigate a deadly accident in Kaneohe.

The incident was reported just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Kaneohe Bay Drive.

Emergency medical services says a 30-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed up Wishon of Kanoehe Bay Drive near Namoku Street, but it was reopened a few hours later.

Stay with KHON2 with the latest updates.