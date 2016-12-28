President Obama and golf buddies hit the links in West Oahu

President Barack Obama smiles after putting on the 18th green at Kapolei Golf Club on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Golfing with the president from left are Bobby Titcomb and Darrell Harrington. (AP Photo)
President Barack Obama smiles after putting on the 18th green at Kapolei Golf Club on Wednesday, Dec. 21, 2016. Golfing with the president from left are Bobby Titcomb and Darrell Harrington. (AP Photo)

President Obama spent another day golfing, this time in West Oahu, as part of the first family’s annual holiday vacation in Hawaii.

He teed off at the Kapolei Golf Club Wednesday with buddies Greg Orme, Bobby Titcomb and Mike Ramos.

Earlier in the day, the president did his usual morning workout at Marine Corps Base Hawaii in Kaneohe.

On Tuesday, after joining Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for a ceremony at Pearl Harbor, the president and his family snorkeled at Hanauma Bay.

Family members have also dined at the Cactus restaurant in Kailua a couple of times in the afternoon, and the president and first lady had dinner with friends at Alan Wong’s on Monday.

President Barack Obama greets people waiting for him outside Island Snow Hawaii in Kailua, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, after the president, joined by family and friends, had shave ice during the first family's annual vacation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
President Barack Obama greets people waiting for him outside Island Snow Hawaii in Kailua, Hawaii, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2016, after the president, joined by family and friends, had shave ice during the first family’s annual vacation. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

