RevoluSun Smart Home: Don’t wait to Go Solar!

It’s been a few months since Self-Supply, which is PV + Batteries to create a solar system at your home, became the only option for electric company customers to go solar in Hawaii. There has been a lot of interest. People like the idea of having control of their electricity and having emergency backup power in the case of a blackout.

The price of a PV system with battery is the same price as a PV system without batteries were in 2009. Andd with our Greensky financing program, Hawaii homeowners can receive approval on the spot through the app.

