Actress Debbie Reynolds, mother of Carrie Fisher, has died

LOS ANGELES (AP/CNN) — Actress Debbie Reynolds, star of the 1952 classic ‘Singin’ in the Rain’ and mother of Carrie Fisher, has died, according to her son Todd Fisher.

Reynolds was 84.

Her son said Reynolds died Wednesday, a day after her daughter, Carrie Fisher, who was 60. Fisher died after suffering a medical emergency on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

“She’s now with Carrie and we’re all heartbroken,” Fisher said from Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where his mother was taken by ambulance earlier Wednesday.

He said the stress of his sister’s death “was too much” for Reynolds.

Todd Fisher told CNN, “My mother passed away a short time ago. She spoke to me this morning and said she missed Carrie.”

Reynolds was not yet 20 when she won a starring role in the Gene Kelly musical “Singin’ in the Rain.” She was also known for her Oscar-nominated role in another musical, “The Unsinkable Molly Brown.”

Her messy divorce from singer Eddie Fisher, who left her for Elizabeth Taylor, made headlines in the late 1950s.

In a November interview for the NPR show “Fresh Air,” Carrie Fisher spoke of her admiration for her mother.

“She’s an immensely powerful woman, and I just admire my mother very much,” Fisher said. “There’s very few women from her generation who worked like that, who just kept a career going all her life, and raised children, and had horrible relationships, and lost all her money, and got it back again. I mean, she’s had an amazing life, and she’s someone to admire.”

Reynolds and Fisher appeared together in a documentary that premiered at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year. “Bright Lights: Starring Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher” is set to air on HBO in early 2017.