Capobianco may testify during sentencing phase of murder trial

Even though we have a verdict in the Steven Capobianco murder trial on Maui, it isn’t over yet.

Jurors found Capobianco guilty of murdering his pregnant ex girlfriend Carly Scott, and on Thursday, for the first time during the lengthy trial, Capobianco himself addressed the court.

The trial lasted six months, with the jury of six men and six women taking most of December to reach the guilty verdict.

On Wednesday, jurors learned from Judge Joseph Cardoza that the trial was now entering the enhanced sentencing phase, which could potentially see Capobianco receive a sentence of life in prison without parole.

Now, Capobianco has to make a decision about whether or not to address the jury during this final phase of the trial. He has remained silent throughout the trial, barely displaying any emotion, even when the guilty verdict was read Wednesday.

His attorney Jon Apo spent Thursday in court arguing for more time to process the guilty verdict that was just handed down. He said his client is not in the right frame of mind to speak in court.

Apo waived his right to make an opening statement to the jury for the enhanced sentencing phase.

On Thursday, without the jury present, Judge Cardoza spoke directly to Capobianco, asking if he agreed with his defense team’s decision to not make a statement to the jury.

“Have you made a decision to testify?,” the judge asked. “I have not, your honor,” Capobianco said.

“Would you like to elaborate?” “It’s just a very big decision we’re making in such short notice,” replied Capobianco. “I was notified hours ago today. Literally, the rest of my life (rests) on this decision and I just have not been able to make that decision yet.”

When Cardoza asked Capobianco how much more time he needs, Capobianco said he wasn’t sure, but would like at least tomorrow, Friday, to think about it.

Prosecutor Robert Rivera argued that the defense team knew of the enhanced sentencing phase since February. But, in the end, the defense team’s request was granted, so Capobianco will have until 1 p.m. Friday to decide whether or not he testifies.

And the jury will be back in court after the new year to hear final statements from both sides and decide whether Capobianco will be spend life in prison with or without the possibility of parole.