City gives landowner ultimatum to address problems surrounding Maunawili Falls trail

People visiting Maunawili Falls trail on the windward side may have to find another hiking spot.

The trail could be temporarily closed while plans to manage and maintain the hike are figured out.

Residents living near the popular trail have complained for years about hikers parking on their property and leaving piles of muddy clothes and shoes behind in their yards.

But now the city Dept. of Planning and Permitting is giving the landowner, HRT Realty, the option to temporarily close the trail while it works with the city, state and nearby residents on a plan that still allows public access without all of the headaches.

“We’re just ecstatic that we’re moving in a firm direction,” said resident Christine Nakamatsu. “We’ve been fighting this thing for nine years and as a community for three-and-a-half years, and we just couldn’t get anyone to finally say who is ultimately responsible for this trail.”

While part of the 1.2 mile trek is on state land, more than half of the hiking trail is on HRT property. That’s the company that owns the Royal Hawaiian Golf Club which is located next to the trail. The golf course currently operates under a conditional use permit that requires HRT to provide public access to the Maunawili Falls trail.

The trail head, however, doesn’t offer any amenities such as parking, restrooms or trash facilities. It’s those lack of amenities that has impacted the community. Vandalism and burglaries have also been issues.

City Councilman Ikaika Anderson says they’d like to see the trail entrance moved as well. “The new access point, wherever it may be, certainly needs to be located on golf course property,” he said.

HRT Realty has until June 2017 to come up with a plan to address the concerns, and if it chooses to close the trail in the meantime, it must be reopened by October 2017.

Anderson says they expect swift action from HRT. “It is my position that if the property owner does not want to be responsible neighbors, then we as a city will rescind their right to operate their golf course.”