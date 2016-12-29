Fresh ahi sashimi in no short supply for New Year celebrations

As folks here in the islands prepare to ring in 2017, there are always many island traditions to plan for — fireworks, mochi pounding and, of course, fresh ahi sashimi.

While the shopping malls rule the islands the week before Christmas, it’s supermarkets and fish markets that lure in the crowds in the days leading up to New Year’s.

It’s the time of the year island residents look to stock their refrigerator shelves with fresh fish for the holiday. And according to Guy Tamashiro of Tamashiro’s Market, this year’s catch is a good one.

“Supply is very good,” he said.”We had over 100,000 pounds today off ahi and mixed fish, and tomorrow we’re expected to start at 3 o’clock tomorrow ’cause they’re expecting another big load.”

While there will be plenty to choose from, the price for ahi is simply a matter of taste, ranging from about 12 bucks a pound for “good grade” ahi to as much as 35 dollars a pound for premium grade.

The main thing is to shop early. You want to shop early so you have the best selection, from the very high end to the very inexpensive one that is still good for sashimi, and usually those are the ones that go first.

Tamashiro says there are other factors that determine price. Because fresh ahi is now a global commodity, fish will be sent to the mainland if buyers there are willing to pay more, and that means less supply and higher prices here.

But if West and East Coast fisherman catch more ahi, prices here should remain stable.

“So the fish prices right now should be a really good price,” said Derek Iha of Times Supermarket. “Supply is really good. … Our supplier is picking up a lot of fish for us, so this should be a good quantity in the stores right now.”

However the prices fluctuate over the next few days, expect most of the fish to go, because like setting off firecrackers, eating sashimi for the new year is more than just a tradition for many in Hawaii — it’s believed to ensure good luck.