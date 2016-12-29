Hawaiian Humane Society shelter empty temporarily, all pets adopted

There is a happy ending to the year for dozens of pets at the Hawaiian Humane Society. They’ve now found forever homes.

This was the big celebration as the last pet up for adoption went home with its new owner.

Over the past two days, 24 pets found new homes as part of the Humane Society’s Clear the Shelter event where they waived adoption fees.

“Today is the first day in Hawaiian Humane history that we were able to adopt all available animals and help them find new homes,” said Hawaiian Humane Society community relations director Allison Andrade Gammel.

As great as that is, the shelter won’t stay empty.

More pets will be up for adoption tomorrow.

The Humane Society is making it easier for you take them home. All adoption fees will be waived through Saturday.