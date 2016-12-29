Hikers to greet new year at Makapuu Lighthouse overlook

Early Sunday New Year’s morning, hundreds of hikers are anticipated to make the one-mile hike to the Makapuu Lighthouse overlook at the Kaiwi State Scenic Shoreline for the annual First Day Hike.

These events, held in state parks around the country, encourage people to get out and use their parks and to greet the New Year with some outdoor activity and exercise.

Hawaii’s annual hike is considered one of the best attended and again features a pule (blessing), a pu (blowing of conch shell), and taiko drummers.

Weather conditions permitting, participants will also be greeted with a spectacular sunrise which will happen around 7 a.m.