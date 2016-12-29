Honda recalls Odyssey minivans for rear seat defect

Honda Motor Co. is recalling 633,753 Odyssey minivans in the U.S. because the second-row seats could move unexpectedly.

The recall involves Odysseys from the 2011 to 2016 model years. They were made between Aug. 1, 2010, and Oct. 1, 2015.

The vehicles have a second-row seat lever that moves the outer seats forward to access the third row. Honda says the release lever may remain in an unlocked position, which could allow the seats to move unexpectedly.

Honda says the problem was identified through warranty claims. There are no reports of injuries or accidents related to the issue.

The company will notify owners and dealers will inspect the slide function and replace the horizontal position adjustment bar, as necessary, free of charge.

The recall is expected to begin January 23, 2017.

Owners may contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138. Honda’s number for this recall is KD4.

