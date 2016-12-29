Morning traffic affected by crash into zipper lane wall

The zipper lane is expected to open as scheduled Friday morning after a truck crashed into its wall Thursday.

The two-car crash happened around 6 a.m., sending a truck into the zipper lane wall, which then shoved a number of zipper links into two HOV lanes.

It caused the zipper lane to be scaled back to just a single lane and westbound lanes of the H-1 Freeway were reduced to just two lanes for a few hours, snarling the morning rush hour traffic in both directions.

But the good news was that the zip mobile was able to get the links straightened out and close the lane.

Dept. of Transportation spokeswoman Shelly Kunishige said “there was some damage on the concrete chipping off the barrier, but the functionality and structural integrity of the barrier was not impacted, so no repairs were needed.”