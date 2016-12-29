New Hawaii law will increase number of physical exams students will need to attend school

A new law will take effect this upcoming school year that will double the number of physical examinations Hawaii students will need to get in order to keep attending public school.

It used to be that students were only required to get a physical exam when entering kindergarten. The new law requires students entering 7th grade to get a physical as well.

The state Department of Health wants to make it clear that students will not be excluded from classes if they haven’t yet met the physical exam requirement, but says the new law is all about prevention.

More than one in two adults in the state of Hawaii are reportedly overweight or obese, along with over one in four high school students. And about 400,000 adults have diabetes or are pre-diabetic.

Department spokeswoman Lola Irvin says many high school students haven’t had a physical exam since they began school in kindergarten. The new law requires physical exams within 12 months prior to entering 7th grade.

The DOH says 7th grade is a perfect time for early detection of many health issues in children.

“The overall physical health of the child is looked at in terms of their biometrics,” Irvin said, “their vision or hearing, mental health, their emotional development.”

The new law also states that if a child doesn’t come to school with a completed physical, the DOH will work with the families to make sure the exam gets done, and this includes those who may not have health insurance.

The majority of parents we spoke with thought the new law is a good idea.

“You can potentially catch something at an early developmental stage,” said Chris Sena. “For my daughter, catching something early on, you never know if they’re going to have any issues … that’s why you go to professionals to find those indicators out.”

The DOH tells us that yearly wellness exams for children are covered under the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, and they’ve partnered with other agencies to help parents schedule physicals before school starts.