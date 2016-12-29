Pay to rise as minimum wage increases on New Year’s Day

CORRECTION: The minimum wage increase in the original was incorrect. Post has been update to $.75 per hour.

(AP/KHON2) — It will be a happy New Year for some of the lowest-paid workers. Nineteen states, including Hawaii, will ring in the year with an increase in the minimum wage.

For Hawaii workers, the minimum wage will increase $.75 per hour from $8.50 to $9.25.

The current law ends the increases in 2018 at $10.10. However, there have been proposals for further increases since the law passed in 2014.

Earlier today, Senator Josh Green sent out a tweet saying he’s proposing a living wage of $15.00 per hour.

“Proposing a living wage of $15/hour in Hawaii, MUST the break cycle of poverty!!! #aloha #livingwage #Equality #poverty #jobs #hunger #kids”

Workers and labor advocates argue the increases will help low-wage workers now barely making ends meet and boost the economy by giving some consumers more money to spend. But many business owners opposed the higher wages, saying they would lead to higher prices and greater automation.

Some restaurant owners may consider reducing portion sizes or charging for side dishes that were once included in the price of a meal to absorb the increase, according to Melissa Fleischut, president of the New York State Restaurant Association.

The high number of states and localities raising the wage this year reflects the successful work of fast-food workers and organized labor, according to Tsedeye Gebreselassie, senior staff attorney at the National Employment Law Project, as well as federal inaction on the wage. The national minimum was last raised, to $7.25, in 2009.

“These aren’t only teens trying to make some pocket money,” she said. “Increasingly it’s adults who are using this money to support their families.”

Note that if you’re a tipped employee, this may not apply to you, as long as your combined earnings are at least $7 more than the minimum wage.