Rainbow Wahine close non conference play with win over Grand Canyon

The Hawai’i women’s basketball team used a 13-0 run midway through the third quarter and clutch free throw shooting in the fourth to pick up a 51-47 win over Grand Canyon in the Stan Sheriff Center on Thursday evening.

The Rainbow Wahine (4-8) trailed 31-25 at halftime, but after each team managed just two points in the first four minutes of the third, Hawai’i broke out with its 13-0 run to build a 42-35 lead. Briana Harris led the charge with two 3-point plays during the run, and Leah Salanoa capped it off by hitting her only 3-pointer of the night.

Grand Canyon (7-5) fought back to tie the game twice in the fourth quarter, but Hawai’i responded with a bucket on its next possession each time. Sarah Toeaina went 4-for-4 from the free throw line in the final 18 seconds to seal the victory.

Harris and Lahni Salanoa led the Rainbow Wahine with 11 points each. Olivia Crawford added nine points, five rebounds and two assists for Hawai’i while Makenna Woodfolk finished with nine points, a team-high seven rebounds, and two steals.

Hawai’i held a slim, 33-32, rebounding advantage, but committed 16 turnovers, compared to GCU’s 12. Half of Hawai’i’s 16 turnovers came in the opening quarter, as the Lopes jumped out to a 14-10 lead.

Both teams shot 33.3 percent from the field in the game, with Hawai’i hitting 15-of-45 attempts and Grand Canyon going 17-of-51 from the field. The Lopes, who averaged more than eight 3-pointers per game heading into the contest, hit just 3-of-18 3-point attempts in the game.

The Rainbow Wahine will open Big West Conference play when they return to action at Long Beach State on Jan. 5. Hawai’i’s first Big West home game is Jan. 12 against Cal State Fullerton.