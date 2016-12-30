Ala Moana murder suspect turns himself into police custody

The man wanted for the murder of a 20-year old man in a shooting at Ala Moana Center Christmas night turned himself in to the Honolulu police main station Friday morning.

Dae Han Moon, 20, was wanted for Murder in the Second Degree for the death of Stevie Feliciano, who died Thursday, Dec. 29, at the hospital after being taken off life support as decided by his family.

On the night of Dec. 25, two groups, involving Moon and Feliciano, got into an argument in the parking structure in the Ewa wing of the Ala Moana Shopping Center.

The argument escalated and Moon allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Feliciano in the back of the head. Moon and his friends fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Prior to Moon’s arrest, another arrest was made in relation to the shooting when 21-year-old William Kan was taken into police custody Wednesday for hindering prosecution.

Moon was also arrested for auto theft and four firearm offenses related to the case.

