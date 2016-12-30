The Hawaii National Music Foundation of the Pacific is an organization consisting of both 1) BUSINESS FACILITIES and 2) PROGRAMS that together are used as a Learning Center for Hawaii’s Contemporary Music Industries “Career Development”.

The Foundation will be sponsoring Hawaii’s schools with the help of key organizations in offering special field trips, by providing transportation and a private tour of the Honolulu Museum of Contemporary Pop to learn about the islands early Pioneers of Pop followed with an informative music career orientation Q & A session for aspiring students of the recording arts.

Website: www.honolulumuseumofcontemporarypop.com

Email: hnmfotp@aol.com