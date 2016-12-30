Island residents get busy for New Year’s Eve preparations

New Year’s Eve is tomorrow Saturday and many island residents are preparing for the big day, from picking up sashimi to buying firecrackers at the last minute.

Braydon Sugiyan will be celebrating with his dad Ramsey and the rest of the family. He said he’s all set with his party poppers. “It’s going to be so fun because it’s going to shoot everywhere,” the boy said. “We usually get some sashimi and homemade Filipino food,” said his father.

And speaking of sashimi, we checked out Tanioka’s Seafood and Catering in Waipahu on Friday and found a lot of people stocking up for their New Year’s menu that includes poke and sushi platters.

“New Year’s Eve is by far our busiest day of the year,” said Justin Tanioka. “We have a lot of pick up orders, a lot of walk-ins. We try to make as much food as we can throughout the day, but sometimes we end up selling out earlier than normal.”

Tanioka’s will be open New Year’s Eve from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. if you need to pick up some last minute things.

Very early Friday morning, it was a record day at the Honolulu fish auction.

There was an abundant supply of fish — everything from ahi to marlin to mongchong to ono, totaling 164,000 pounds brought in by eight fishing boats. The live auction actually had to start a little earlier at 3 in the morning because of the large supply.

“Plenty fish today,” said buyer Kilauea Wilson, “so it’s a good chance we can afford to buy.”

Plenty of fish and still plenty of firecrackers in Kalihi. Dino Alexakos, director of operations with Pacific Fireworks, told us it’s been much busier than last year.

“The first day of sales was the biggest because people anticipate that the fireworks are going to run out, but it’s been steady all week,” he said.

And they’re counting on a big rush to start the new year off right.