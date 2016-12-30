Mochi pounding part of island New Year’s traditions

Another big local New Year’s tradition, besides buying ahi and popping firecrackers, is mochi pounding.

Mochi is glutinous sweet rice that can be fried and eaten as a dessert or, in the holiday tradition, used to make ozoni, a good luck soup.

In Kaneohe Friday, the Takekawa family and friends were busy pounding the hot mounds of rice into mochi and rolling them into small portions.

“Today, we’ll probably pound roughly 300 pounds,” said Clint Takekawa, “so we’ll probably end around 10:30 tonight.”

“This is just a way to get together every year and just have fun,” said Keith Takekawa. “It’s a tradition that hopefully the next generation will keep it going.”

There will also be a couple public mochi pounding events happening next week in Waikiki.

The Sheraton Princess Kaiulani will be welcoming the new year with this Japanese New Year tradition with the help of the Tenrikyo Mission Headquarters of Hawaii on Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Dolphin Lanai.

The Tenrikyo Mission Headquarters of Hawaii will also be at The Royal Hawaii on Friday, Jan. 6, from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on the Monarch Terrace.

Both events are open to the public and they’re welcome to help with the mochi pounding.