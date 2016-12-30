Moped riders will have to register their vehicles every year with state

Keeping riders safe and cutting down on noise, that’s the goal of a new law for mopeds that’s going into effect this weekend.

Starting Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, moped owners will now have to register their vehicles each year with the state, plus they’ll have to pass a yearly safety check.

All moped riders have until the end of 2017 to make this transition to the annual registration. They will now have to pay up to the state to legally ride — fees for registration, license plate and emblem that add up to $33.25.

The license plate and emblem must be on the back of the moped. Mopeds can’t be louder than a hundred decibels and they cannot be modified much more than the stock condition.

We spoke with inspection station owner Stafford Montgomery and he says they’re expecting a big increase in customers throughout the year.

“There’s lots of mopeds that have been modified on the island of Oahu and they need to pass a pretty strict safety check inspection now to get them registered and legal,” he said.

According to the new law, a moped can be seized and possibly even auctioned off if it has the safety inspection and is then illegally modified.

“We intend to inform all moped buyers and customers coming into our store of the changes that’s gonna be happening,” Montgomery said.

We visited some retailers who tell us they’re preparing for the new law. “We are actually in the process of trying to get our own safety inspection station,” said Akihiro Murakoshi, owner of Mr. Scooter, through a translator. “There’s a special noise decimal gauge we had to buy.”

We’re told, however, that many places are opting out of doing safety checks for mopeds because of the equipment cost.

Under the new law, if you’re caught without the registration and safety check, you could get a fine of $100. Anyone caught with fraudulent tags could face an even bigger fine of $500.

To see a list of all moped safety inspection stations, go to http://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/library/motor-vehicle-safety-office/ and scroll down to “Statewide-Motorcycle-MOPED-Stations.”