Oahu Dermatology: Sun protection for New Year’s Resolutions

Dr. Nip-Sakamoto: Practicing dermatologist for more than 20 years at Queens Physician’s Office Building II. Trained at UCLA. Interests in skin cancer prevention and treatment. Five years ago, expanded practice to include Dr. Garcia.

Dr. Garcia: Trained at UC Davis and Stanford. Interests in autoimmune skin diseases, pigmentation disorders.

One year ago, they brought on another dermatologist, Dr. Summer Chong who trained at USC.

Oahu Dermatology provide medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services. They provide dermatology services for all ages and cover medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology. They do injections with Botox, fillers and do laser treatments for brown spots and hair removal. They newest laser is Sculpsure for body contouring. They will be having New Year specials as well.

