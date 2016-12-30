Preparations being made for big fireworks shows in Waikiki, Aloha Tower

So it looks like, for the most part, the weather should be good for New Year’s Eve fireworks.

The big shows in Waikiki and Aloha Tower Marketplace will be put on by Fireworks by Grucci. The one at Aloha Tower will have fireworks at the top of the hour in advance to the midnight hour.

Organizer Thomas Likos says “we’re going to do one minute of fireworks at 10, one minute at 11, and then at midnight, we’re going to do 10 minutes.”

In addition to those shows on Oahu, there will also be public fireworks shows in Kahala.

