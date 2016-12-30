Self-proclaimed concert promoter pleads guilty to wire fraud

By Published:
Turk Cazimero
Turk Cazimero

A self-proclaimed concert promoter has pleaded guilty to wire fraud.

Officials say Turk Cazimero promoted fake concerts under the name of “Hawaiian Hurricane Productions” and ended up taking nearly $900,000 from 18 supposed investors for events that never happened. He’s been ordered to pay all of them back.

He solicited money from others between September 2013 and September 2015 by falsely promising the money would be used to pay costs with concerts.

Cazimero also faces up to 20 years in prison when a judge sentences him in April 2017.

