Shinto shrine offers special blessings for the new year

For hundreds of people, starting off the new year with the blessing is a must-do.

The Shinto shrine in Kalihi, Hawaii Kotohira Jinsha – Hawaii Dazaifu Tenmangu, is welcoming all members of the public to take part in Hatsumode 2017, its new year celebration. The shrine is located at 1239 Olomea Street, next to Honolulu Ford.

Besides being blessed for the new year, you can get your head “bitten” by a Japanese Shishi lion and have some ozoni mochi soup, both for good luck.

Blessings will be done between midnight and 5 p.m. A free shuttle at nearby Damien Memorial School will run from midnight to 3 a.m. and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

And if you don’t make it to the shrine on New Year’s Day, you can also be blessed on Monday, Jan. 2, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.