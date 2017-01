Aloha Tower was the place to be on New Year’s Eve to ring in 2017.

The New Year’s Eve Party of the Year got under way at 7 p.m. on Saturday with fireworks shows every hour.

The grand finale of course will go off at midnight.

There are also food stands, live music and several stages with a constant line-up of music.

The fireworks show at midnight will be 10 minutes long, and is set to music.

The party ends at 2 a.m.