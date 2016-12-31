Flash flood warning, brown water advisory in effect on Maui

Wet weather continues to cause problems on Maui.

A brown water advisory has been issued for the entire island due to heavy rain.

The public is advised to stay out of flood waters and storm water runoff due to possible overflowing cesspools, sewer manholes, pesticides, animal fecal matter, dead animals, pathogens, chemicals, and associated flood debris. Not all waters may be affected, however if the water is brown, stay out.

Hana Highway was closed Friday and remains closed between mile markers 14 and 16 due to a downed tree and debris on the road.

Drives who were unable to get through the area were offered shelter at Hana High School’s gym in Haiku. According to the American Red Cross, two visitors checked in at 1 a.m. Four more stopped by but did not spend the night.

Kaupakalua Road was closed at Kokomo Road for about a half-hour Saturday morning due to flooding.

Submit your weather-related images and video via Report It!

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has issued a flash flood warning for Maui until 3:45 p.m.

At 12:50 p.m., radar detected moderate to locally heavy showers falling at rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour over saturated windward slopes of Maui. Streams are running very high, and the Hana Highway remains closed between mile markers 2 and 16.

Locations in the warning include but are not limited to Kahului, Pauwela, Honokohau, Huelo, Nahiku, Makawao, Paia, Puunene, Waiehu, Haliimaile, Pukalani and Wailuku.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS:

A flash flood warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring in streams, roads, and low lying areas. Move to higher ground now.

Do not cross fast flowing water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.

There is also a flash flood watch in effect through late tonight.

A front will remain stalled over Maui, keeping deep moisture in place. An upper level trough passing overhead through tonight will likely trigger additional heavy showers over saturated grounds across windward and central Maui.

Heavy downpours could cause streams to quickly overflow their banks leading to life threatening flash flooding. Landslides may also occur.

