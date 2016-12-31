Happy New Year! Celebrating 2017 around the world

(CNN) — We’re still in 2016, but many across the globe have already rung in the new year.

In New York, millions of people have packed into Times Square, eager to celebrate with the world-famous ball drop. Revelers began showing up as early as 8 a.m.

“It’s been great to meet people from all over the world,” said Gary Greenway, Greenville, N.C. resident. “People from Antarctica, people from Ukraine, and everywhere else. It’s just an amazing experience.”

“I’m here because I like doing crazy things,” said Andrew Dickens. “This is my first time here, so I’ve wanted to do this my whole life. I live in Toledo, Ohio. I’ve been watching this on TV my whole life. I’m really glad to be here.”

The NYPD is putting nearly 7,000 officers on patrol to protect the 2 million spectators expected to fill the streets. Federal and local law enforcement have been working since last New Year’s on security prep to keep revelers safe.

“This is where everybody is going to have to be on their toes. I know complacency can set in at times, but certainly not at an event like this,” said James O’Neill, NYPD Commissioner.

Recent truck attacks, like the one on a Christmas market in Berlin and in Nice this summer, have heightened concerns. For the first time ever, 65 dump trucks filled with sand are being placed around Times Square to prevent a similar attack.

“If you’re coming down to Times Square, rest assured that it will be a safe venue,” said O’Neill.