Hawaii’s Most Wanted: Ronald Balai

Honolulu police and CrimeStoppers are asking for your help in finding a man who’s been convicted more than 30 times.

They are looking for Ronald Balai.

“On February 11, 2016, the complainant was driving on North-South Road when he got a flat tire,” said CrimeStoppers Sgt. Kim Buffett. “He parked and locked the vehicle and went to get help. Upon returning he observed a male reaching in to his vehicle through the passenger side and confronted him.”

“And the male fled into another vehicle parked on the side and license number was provided to the police upon their arrival,” Buffett continued.

Balai was later caught and arrested for breaking into a car.

He’s now wanted on a $50,000 warrant for not showing up for re-sentencing in December.

“He has 35 prior convictions and is known to frequent the Waianae area,” Buffett added.

If you know where Ronald Balai is, call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300.