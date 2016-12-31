Man wanted for hindering prosecution in Ala Moana murder on Christmas

Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating Lance Bermudez who is wanted for a $500,000 warrant of arrest for hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Bermudez is considered a person of interest in the murder of Stevie Felciano. Feliciano was shot at Ala Moana Center Christmas night. He died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the hospital after being taken off life support as decided by his family.

After five days on the run, 20-year-old Dae Han Moon turned himself into the Honolulu police main station Friday morning. Police said that after an argument escalated, Moon allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Feliciano in the back of the head. Moon and his friends fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Prior to Moon’s arrest, 21-year-old William Kan was arrested Wednesday for hindering prosecution. Police say both Kan and Bermudez threatened a witness to the shooting.

Lance Bermudez

Age: 25

Height: 5’9″

Weight: 150 to 160 lbs.

Hair: Black

Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or *CRIME on your cellular phone. You can also send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.

§710-1029 Hindering prosecution in the first degree. (1) A person commits the offense of hindering prosecution in the first degree if, with the intent to hinder the apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for a class A, B, or C felony or murder in any degree, the person renders assistance to the other person.

(2) Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a class C felony. [L 1972, c 9, pt of §1; am L 1997, c 149, §6]