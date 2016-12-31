Man wanted for hindering prosecution in Ala Moana murder on Christmas

By Published: Updated:
Lance Bermudez
Lance Bermudez

Authorities are asking the public for assistance in locating Lance Bermudez who is wanted for a $500,000 warrant of arrest for hindering prosecution in the first degree.

Bermudez is considered a person of interest in the murder of Stevie Felciano. Feliciano was shot at Ala Moana Center Christmas night. He died Wednesday, Dec. 28, at the hospital after being taken off life support as decided by his family.

After five days on the run, 20-year-old Dae Han Moon turned himself into the Honolulu police main station Friday morning. Police said that after an argument escalated, Moon allegedly retrieved a firearm from his vehicle and shot Feliciano in the back of the head. Moon and his friends fled the scene prior to the arrival of police.

Prior to Moon’s arrest, 21-year-old William Kan was arrested Wednesday for hindering prosecution. Police say both Kan and Bermudez threatened a witness to the shooting.

Lance Bermudez

  • Age: 25
  • Height: 5’9″
  • Weight: 150 to 160 lbs.
  • Hair: Black
  • Eyes: Brown

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300, or *CRIME on your cellular phone. You can also send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.

§710-1029 Hindering prosecution in the first degree. (1) A person commits the offense of hindering prosecution in the first degree if, with the intent to hinder the apprehension, prosecution, conviction, or punishment of another for a class A, B, or C felony or murder in any degree, the person renders assistance to the other person.
(2) Hindering prosecution in the first degree is a class C felony. [L 1972, c 9, pt of §1; am L 1997, c 149, §6]

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s