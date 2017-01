The Moanalua Freeway extension was shut down in the eastbound direction for a time Saturday night after police say a man was hit by a car.

It happened before the Red Hill just before 8 p.m.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Emergency Medical Services says the man in his 40s reportedly jumped in front of a moving vehicle.

Police are investigating.

Stay with KHON2.com for more updates to this story.