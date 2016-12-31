Water main break prompts lane closures in Hawaii Kai

A traffic alert for drivers in Hawaii Kai.

Board of Water Supply crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main at 1 Keahole Place in the Hawaii Kai area.

The repair work has closed the mauka bound lanes of Keahole Street near the Keahole Place intersection. Makai bound lanes are being contraflowed to allow one lane of traffic in each direction.

Five condominium complexes are without water service at the time of this post. A water wagon is positioned near the main break site to provide affected customers with an alternate water source.

BWS expects the work to continue throughout the day.

Stay with KHON2 for an update when it’s available.