1 dead, 1 critically injured after aerial fireworks explosion

A woman is dead and a man is critically injured after an illegal aerial firework exploded in Kapolei.

It happened just after midnight on Komohana Street in Campbell Industrial Park.

According to police, they were lighting the fireworks for a New Year’s gathering. It’s not clear how many people were present.

A 38-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and died from her injuries.

A 36-year-old man remains hospitalized with critical injuries.

Police have opened cases for unattended death, injured care for, and prohibited explosive device.

The investigation is ongoing. No one has been arrested or cited.