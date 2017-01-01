First Family departs from Hickam, ending President Obama’s last Hawaii vacation while in office

One final aloha Sunday night for President Obama as he and his family leave Hawaii, wrapping up their last holiday vacation here while he’s in office.

The First Family is now at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam where Air Force One is expected to take off soon.

As the president got out of his motorcade vehicle he was greeted with a round of cheers from a nearby crowd. Hawaii’s dignitaries were also there to bid the family farewell.

Earlier in the evening, the First Family dined at Buzz’s in Kailua, a tradition before the Obamas leave the islands.

The Hawaii departure marks the president’s last before President-Elect Trump takes office.

Earlier in the day, President Obama spent his New Year’s holiday out and about. He headed over the Koolau from Kailua, on this first day of 2017.

He skipped his morning workout on base and instead he and his family visited the East-West Center on the University of Hawaii Manoa campus.

He was joined by sister, Maya Soetoro-Ng as well as a big crowd of fans waiting outside the center to get a glimpse of the commander-in-chief.