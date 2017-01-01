Meet Rory Ramos, Hawaii’s first baby of 2017

baby-2017

It was a New Year’s surprise for the parents of Rory Ramos.baby-2017

At just one minute after midnight, Rory became the first baby born in the state in 2017.

According to his parents, the surprise was that he wasn’t due until January 8.

baby-rory

“But you know, early signs of labor started yesterday morning and as they got more serious, it got closer to being real, like it could happen,” said Rory’s mother Anika Ramos.

Rory was born at Queen’s Medical Center at 7 lbs., 6.6 oz., and 19 inches long.

Rory is the third child, and third son, of Richard and Anika ramos. They say each child’s name has something to do with king”and they say Rory means “red king.”

