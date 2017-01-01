President begins 2017 with visits to East-West Center, Punchbowl

President Obama and the first family started the new year with a visit to the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

The motorcade departed the Obamas’ vacation home in Kailua at 10 a.m.

The president, daughters Sasha and Malia, and sister Maya Soetoro-Ng visited the East-West Center, where Obama met with the center’s incoming president, Dr. Richard Vuylsteke.

He also wished onlookers a “Happy New Year.”

Then at 11 a.m., the motorcade left for the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, where the president’s grandfather, Stanley Dunham, is buried.

The president and first family are scheduled to depart Honolulu and return to Washington, D.C. later Sunday.

