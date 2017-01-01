Road Work for the Week, Dec. 31-Jan. 6

PLEASE NOTE: Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting.

There are no lane closures scheduled on Monday, Jan. 2, in observance of New Year’s Day.

— H-1 FREEWAY —

1) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on the H-1 Freeway in both directions between the Pali Highway Overpass and the Kapiolani Interchange on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., nightly, for pavement marking installations.

2) KALIHI TO WAIKELE

Left lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction between the Keehi Interchange and the Managers Drive Overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) KUNIA (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on the H-1 Freeway in the eastbound direction in the vicinity of the Kunia Interchange on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 9 p.m. to 3:30 a.m., for restriping work.

4) PEARL CITY (NIGHT WORK)

Up to three lanes closed on the H-1 Freeway in the westbound direction at the Kaahumanu Street Overpass on Thursday night, Jan. 5, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail athttp://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— H-2 FREEWAY —

1) WAIPIO

Shoulder closure on the H-2 Freeway in the northbound direction in the vicinity of the Ka Uka Boulevard Overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work.

2) WAIPIO

Shoulder closures on the Ka Uka Boulevard On-Ramp to the H-2 Freeway in the southbound direction on Tuesday Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for slope stabilization work.

— H-201 MOANALUA FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the Kaneohe Off-Ramp (Exit 1C) from the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in the westbound direction in the vicinity of the H-3 Freeway Underpass on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

3) MOANALUA

Right lane closure on the H-201 Moanalua Freeway in both directions between Funston Road Overpass and Ala Kapuna Street Overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— H-3 FREEWAY —

1) HALAWA

Right lane closure on the Stadium/Halawa/Camp Smith/Aiea Off-Ramp (Exit 1C) from the H-3 Freeway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FARRINGTON HIGHWAY —

1) HONOKAI HALE TO NANAKULI

Lane closure on Farrington Highway in the westbound direction between the Aliinui Drive Overpass and Hakimo Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for electrical maintenance.

2) MAKAHA

Roving lane closure on Farrington Highway in both directions between Makua Beach and Makaha Valley Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAHEKILI HIGHWAY —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kahekili Highway in both directions between Likelike Highway and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KALANIANAOLE HIGHWAY —

1) HAWAII KAI

Right lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the eastbound direction between Keahole Street and Lunalilo Home Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

2) MAUNAWILI

Right shoulder lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction between Kapaa Quarry Road and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for slope stabilization work.

3) MAUNAWILI TO AINA HAINA

Roving lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in both directions between Kailua Road and the H-1 Freeway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) WAIMANALO

Lane closure on Kalanianaole Highway in the westbound direction between Flamingo Street and Kumuhau Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan.6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for retaining wall work. Traffic will be contraflowed during this time.

— KAMEHAMEHA HIGHWAY —

1) HALAWA (WEEKEND/NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Salt Lake Boulevard and the H-201 Moanalua Freeway on Friday night, Dec. 30, through Saturday morning, Dec. 31, from 10 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

2) HALAWA (NIGHT WORK)

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction between Kohomua Street and Salt Lake Boulevard, for The Rail project.

Tuesday night, Jan. 3, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

3) HALEIWA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway/Kaukonahua Road in both directions between Farrington Highway and Joseph P. Leong Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) KAAAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the northbound direction between Kaaawa Valley Road and Kaaawa Place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for bridge railing work and utility maintenance. Traffic will be contraflowed through the open lane.

5) KAHUKU

Alternating lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions approximately 900 feet east of Charlie Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for guardrail installations. Traffic will be contraflowed.

6) KAHUKU TO KAHALUU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pualalea Street and Kahekili Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

7) KAHUKU TO PUPUKEA

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Enos Road and Ke Nui Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

8) MILILANI

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Ka Uka Boulevard and Waihau Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for sign replacements and guardrail repairs. One lane in both directions will be open for motorists at all times.

Motorists are advised to expect traffic delays and use alternate roadways such as Kuahelani Avenue, Meheula Parkway, Lanikuhana Avenue, Ka Uka Boulevard and the H-2 freeway.

9) PEARL CITY

Right lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the westbound direction at the Kuala Street Intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

10) PEARL HARBOR

Lane closures on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Arizona Street and Center Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

11) PEARL HARBOR

Two lanes closed on Kamehameha Highway in the eastbound direction between Arizona Street and Center Drive on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., daily, for The Rail project.

Please visit The Rail’s project website for more details at http://www.honolulutransit.org/.

12) PUPUKEA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Pahipahialua Street and Kaunala Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for road repaving. Traffic will be contraflowed.

13) WAHIAWA

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Avocado Street and Kilani Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, maintenance work.

14) WAHIAWA TO WAIPAHU

Roving lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Wilikina Drive to Waipahu Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Thursday, Jan. 5, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

15) WAIKELE

Lane closure on Kamehameha Highway in the southbound direction between Lumiaina Street and Lumiauau Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— LIKELIKE HIGHWAY —

1) KALIHI

Alternating lane closures on Likelike Highway in both directions between School Street and Emmeline Place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., for survey work and roadside reconstruction.

2) KALIHI TO KANEOHE (NIGHT WORK)

Closure of Likelike Highway in the Kaneohe-bound direction between Nalanieha Street and Kahekili Highway on Monday night, Jan. 2, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m., nightly, for tunnel lighting replacements.

3) KALIHI TO KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Likelike Highway in both directions between North School Street and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., for maintenance work.

— NIMITZ HIGHWAY —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Valkenburgh Street and the Keehi Interchange on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Nimitz Highway in both directions between Alakawa Street and Waiakamilo Road on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., for underground utility maintenance.

3) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between River Street and Pacific Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU

Left lane closure on Nimitz Highway in the eastbound direction between Valkenburgh Street and Puuloa Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. for maintenance work.

5) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closures on Nimitz Highway in the westbound direction between Waiakamilo Road and Sand Island Access Road on Monday night, Jan. 2, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 8:30 p.m. to 4:30 a.m., nightly, for maintenance work.

— PALI HIGHWAY —

1) NUUANU

Roving lane closure on the Pali Highway in both directions between School Street and the Pali Tunnels on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— ALA MOANA BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction between Atkinson Drive and Piikoi Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

2) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Two lanes closed on Ala Moana Boulevard in the westbound direction at the Kamakee Street Intersection on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m., nightly, for maintenance work.

3) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard/Nimitz Highway in both directions between Sand Island Access Road and Kalakaua Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Thursday, Jan. 5, from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., for maintenance work.

4) HONOLULU (NIGHT WORK)

Lane closure on Ala Moana Boulevard in both directions between Cooke Street and Punchbowl Street on Tuesday night, Jan. 3, through Friday morning, Jan. 6, from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m., for underground utility maintenance.

— VINEYARD BOULEVARD —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Vineyard Boulevard in the westbound direction between Aala Street and Liliha Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KANEOHE BAY DRIVE —

1) KANEOHE

Roving lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions between Kamehameha Highway and Mokapu Saddle Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

2) KANEOHE

Shoulder closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in the northbound direction between Mokapu Saddle Road and Kuakoa Place on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

3) KANEOHE

Lane closure on Kaneohe Bay Drive in both directions at the Puohala Street Intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for traffic signal improvements.

— CALIFORNIA AVENUE —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on California Avenue in both directions on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance work.

— NUUANU AVENUE —

1) NUUANU

Right lane closure on Nuuanu Avenue in the eastbound direction between Kawananakoa Place and Wyllie Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— KUALAKAI PARKWAY —

1) KAPOLEI

Alternating lane closure on Kualakai Parkway in both directions between Kapolei Parkway and the H-1 Freeway Overpass on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— FORT WEAVER ROAD —

1) EWA BEACH

Alternating lane closure on Fort Weaver Road in both directions between the H-1 Freeway Overpass and Ewa Beach Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., for maintenance work.

— KAMANANUI ROAD —

1) WAHIAWA

Roving lane closure on Kamanamui Road in both directions between Wilikina Drive and Kaukonahua Road on Tuesday, Dec. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. for maintenance work.

— LILIHA ACCESS ROAD —

1) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closures on Liliha Access Road in both directions between North School Street and Liliha Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for pavement striping, sign, and guardrail installations.

— MOANALUA ROAD —

1) AIEA

Right lane closure on Moanalua Road in the westbound direction between Kaimakani Street and Aiea Access Road on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— ALA IKE STREET —

1) PEARL CITY

Alternating lane closure on Ala Ike Street in both directions on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., daily, for The Rail project.

For more information, please visit the project website for The Rail athttp://www.honolulutransit.org/.

— HOUGHTAILING STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Houghtailing Street in both directions at the Olomea Street Intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., for utility installations.

— KILIHAU STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closed on Kilihau Street in the westbound direction at the Puuloa Road Intersection on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for maintenance work.

— LILIHA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Alternating lane closures on Liliha Street in both directions between North School Street and North King Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., daily, for pavement striping, sign, and guardrail installations.

— MIDDLE STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Lane closure on Middle Street in the southbound direction between North School Street and Kamehameha Highway on Tuesday, Jan. 3, through Friday, Jan. 6, from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., for maintenance work.

— OLOMEA STREET —

1) HONOLULU

Right lane closure on Olomea Street in the eastbound direction between Palama Street and Houghtailing Street on Tuesday, Jan. 3, from Wednesday, Jan. 4, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., for electrical maintenance.