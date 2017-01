Thousands of folks lined-up the New Year tradition of receiving a blessing Sunday morning.

Lines formed at the Daijingu Temple of Hawaii in Nuuanu even before the clock struck 12 a.m. and continued into the day.

For many this is a tradition they’ve been taking part in their entire lives.

“We’re just looking for good health, good health and business,” said temple patron Keri Krzykowski.

KHON2 was told as many as 8,000 people are expected to visit the temple for the blessing.