15 hikers rescued from Waimanu Valley due to flooded stream

The Hawaii County Fire Dept. reports that 15 hikers were trapped in Waimanu Valley New Year’s Day due to heavy rains that caused Waimanu Stream to flood and become uncrossable.

The first unit was at the scene at 3:22 p.m. Sunday.

Five people had already hiked out of the valley to a location that had mobile phone coverage and called 911 for help.

A rescue helicopter took out the 15 hikers from the north side of the Waimanu Valley floor.

The hikers were evacuated to Waipio Lookout. All of them were uninjured and denied any emergency medical services.