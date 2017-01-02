Confusion, frustration over lack of enforcement of Lanikai holiday parking ban

There was confusion and frustration over in Lanikai over New Year’s, this year a holiday weekend that usually means a parking ban for visitors.

While the no-parking signs were up, no one, however, was being ticketed.

The area is known to become a major traffic jam for people coming and going to the beach and the ban is meant to free up space on the roads for first responders.

We were contacted by residents who told us people were ignoring the signs and parking on the sides of the roads anyway. They told us they saw officers patrolling the area, but no action being taken.

Even though their was a flashing sign at the entrance to Lanikai with information about the holiday weekend parking ban, it wasn’t enough to keep people away.

“We look forward to these three days of having no cars or traffic,” said resident Steven Oana. “I can’t even walk my dog down the street half a block without having to weave between cars.”

We spotted dozens of cars parked along the roads with no tickets on any of their windshields.

Oana said the neighborhood has been crawling with traffic all weekend long. “I called the police department and they said that they didn’t have the proper permits,” he said. “I don’t know how the people knew it was OK to park, but they were here in force at 5 in the morning.”

“I saw a few of the signs, but I guess I thought that we could park where the signs weren’t,” visitor Samantha Quinn said. “We didn’t realize that there were three-day weekend rules.”

We went to Honolulu police for an answer and an officer inside told us the same thing: A certain permit that allows HPD to enforce the ban wasn’t issued for the New Year holiday weekend.

“I think it’s tremendously frustrating, especially in the afternoon, when most likely we’ll get gridlock as the sun goes down and everybody heads home,” Tom McDonald, chair for the Lanikai Traffic Association Committee, said.

We reached out to City Councilman Ikaika Anderson to get more clarification.

“I’m not aware that there was ever some time of a special permit being needed,” he said. “I don’t want to make any assumptions as to what occurred. I want to touch base with the mayor, HPD brass, and we’ll see where we go from there.”

“We’re going to look into it and I’m sure we can find a resolution in the coming weeks,” McDonald said.

A spokesperson for the HPD did confirm there was no special permit issued, so officers weren’t able to enforce the parking ban.

A city spokesman said they never intended to have the parking ban for the New Year’s weekend. When we asked why the signs were still put out, we were told they weren’t sure, but were checking into it. We’ll follow up and let you know what we find out.