Friends, family of those on missing Molokai plane not giving up hope

Related Coverage Coast Guard suspends active search for missing small plane off Molokai, no traces found

Friends and family are not giving up hope of finding the three people missing after their small plane dropped off the radar off Molokai Friday night.

The Cessna 172 was leaving Molokai Airport for Honolulu. On board were pilot Michael Childers and passengers Whitney Thomas and John Mizuno.

Even though the Coast Guard called off their search Sunday night, loved ones and even complete strangers still went out Monday to comb the coastline.

The Maui Fire Department also resumed its aerial search Monday for the missing Cessna 172, while personnel from Engine 9 (Hoolehua, Molokai) assisted some 40 to 50 volunteers with land/shore based searches in the area.

Friend of the missing Irwin Bonus said “these are awesome people. They touched many, many lives positively and we know they’re out there. A lot of us feel them out there waiting for us.”

“We are all out here searching for Whitney, Mike and John,” said Kanani Todd. “They’re all amazing people and they are strong and we will find them. They’re survivors. They’re just waiting for us to find them.”

Another friend of the passengers also told us they’re looking to use drones in their search to comb through any hard-to-reach areas.

The Maui Fire Dept. suspended its search at sundown Monday unless further developments arise.