Lost pets collected at animal shelter after New Year’s fireworks

Is your pet missing because of the New Year’s Eve neighborhood fireworks? You may want to check with the Hawaiian Humane Society.

The shelter says that over the past few days, about 111 stray animals have come through their doors and had about 25 lost animal reports.

Good news is that the shelter has managed to reunite about 36 pets with their owners. But dozens are still waiting to be picked up.

HHS spokeswoman Suzy Tam says “there are a lot of dogs that get scared or run out of the yard, dig a hole, many different ways for a dog to get out. You can be the most secure person, but it can still happen. I wouldn’t blame yourself. You don’t know when these noises happen. Just get the word out that your pet is missing.”

The humane society suggests always keeping pets indoors when fireworks go off, and using music to help drown out the loud noises.

If you lost a pet, or if you found a lost pet, you can file a report with the Hawaiian Humane Society. Stray animals are held for 48 hours before becoming available for adoption.