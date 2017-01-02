Maili man sustains burns from gas leak explosion

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a hazardous condition due to a gas leak at a Kulauku Street residence Monday.

It was reported to the HFD that a male in his 20s was cooking when his oven door exploded open. He had sustained flashed burns and was treated by Emergency Medical Services personnel who arrived on scene at 3:01 p.m.

The burn victim was transported to an area hospital in serious condition.

Fire personnel evacuated neighboring residents as a precaution and disabled the gas to the home after locating the shutoff.

Hawaii Gas Company personnel were dispatched to the scene. HAZMAT personnel evaluated the air quality throughout the premises and after determining it was clear, custody of the scene was relinquished to Hawaii Gas Company and residents who were evacuated were allowed to return to their homes by 4:04 p.m.