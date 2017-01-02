Mormon Tabernacle Choir member quits over group’s singing at Trump inauguration

(CNN) — The Mormon Tabernacle Choir will sing at president-elect Trump’s inauguration on January 20, but they’ll perform with one less voice.

Jan Chamberlin is now making headlines after formally quitting the group in protest of singing at the event.

Chamberlin explained her decision in a lengthy Facebook post, saying in part that “I’ve tried to tell myself that it will be all right and that I can continue in good conscience before God and man… I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler’ and I could certainly never sing for him.”

She also wrote that it will appear the choir is endorsing tyranny and fascism by singing for Trump.

Chamberlin also spoke out on CNN. “I think that with people coming together, no matter what their views are, religiously or politically, that we can have a calm, intelligent conversation based on information and we can make plans from there to make our voice known,” she said.

“There are over 32,000 signatures on the petition for change.org requesting the choir not sing on the inauguration. I ask more people to sign that. It’s very respectful, it’s very kind in its statement and I think its in the best interest in stating that we want the choir to continue to present themselves in the best possible light, continue in their message of love and faith and hope and giving inspiration to others.”

The choir did not return a request for comment.

A spokesman for Trump’s inaugural festivities simply said “we’re honored to have the Mormon Tabernacle Choir perform in the 58th inauguration, their sixth time participating in inaugural ceremonies, and we look forward to their uplifting performance.”