Wedding specialists, vendors to showcase talents in February

Attention, brides- and grooms-to-be — in February, some of the top wedding specialists will be in the state.

It’s all part of Inaugural Wedding Week Hawaii, hosted by The Modern Honolulu hotel.

The event runs from Friday, Feb. 17 to the 24, and will showcase local vendors. There will also be live entertainment, fashion shows and workshops.

Among the highlights will be a two-day social affair known as The Experience Feb. 18 and 19, which will bring a boutique approach to wedding planning. The fashion shows will feature some of Hawaii’s renowned designers, including Kini Zamora, Amos Kotomori and Anne Namba, with pieces from their bridal collections and local bridal salons and their ready-to-wear fashions.

“The Romance Market is enormously lucrative,” said Julie Aragaki, co-founder of Wedding Week Hawaii. “In Hawaii alone in 2015, there were nearly 24,500 marriages. This doesn’t even include vow renewals and symbolic or secular ceremonies. We’ve seen how businesses in Hawaii have benefited and helped to develop the wedding industry in our state, however the marketing efforts have been fragmented.”

The complete schedule of events, along with information on the hotels and shopping centers across Oahu which will be hosting their own wedding events during the week, will be listed on www.weddingweekhawaii.com.