Young Arkansas mother dies while on Facebook Live

(KARK/CNN) — A heartbreaking story out of Arkansas as a young mother died while she was live-streaming on Facebook.

Many people watched it online as Keiana Herndon collapsed and passed away.

Richard Herndon says his only child didn’t mind letting the world in on it from time-to-time via Facebook Live. But his 25-year-old daughter’s livestream from a friend’s home Wednesday, Dec. 28, turned into something much worse.

The video starts out with her singing. Keiana responds to viewers and even puts the spotlight on her youngest of two kids.

What we won’t show, but was seen in the video, is that Keiana falls and the phone drops out of her hands, with her and her son offscreen.

While her father has yet to see the video because “I don’t have the strength right now,” Keiana’s uncle Jeffrey Herndon has.

“It was real hard,” he said, adding he could hear his niece struggle to breathe and her son scream in the background.

All the while, the number of eyes on the live video grew. “The views went from two or three to too many for it to be a tragic live shot,” Herndon said.

He says a friend showed up nearly 30 minutes after his niece hit the floor.

Keiana’s father wishes someone watching could have acted sooner. He says losing his daughter is the hardest thing he’s ever had to face.

“For her to leave two kids so young, so early, I don’t know how to deal with it.”

A state crime lab will try to determine what caused Herndon’s death. Police say they don’t believe foul play was involved.