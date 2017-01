Related Coverage City says corrosion caused large sewage spill near Ko Olina

A little more than a month after a massive sewage spill was reported near Ko Olina, another has been reported Tuesday morning.

The city Dept. of Environmental Services were notified of the spill of untreated sewage at 8:30 a.m. How much was spilled was not known at the time.

The spill happened approximately 30 feet from where the last main break was reported in late November 2016, but it occurred in a different line.

