Ask a Specialist: Acupuncture

You may have seen in the news that U.S. Olympian Michael Phelps uses an ancient Chinese medical practice to treat pain. Did you know that the Veterans Administration uses acupuncture to help vets cope with pain, PTSD and addiction? Even the San Francisco Giants now have acupuncturists on staff. Learn more about acupuncture with Dr. Jayne Tsuchiyama, specialist of Eastern Medicine and Acupuncture at The Queen’s Medical Center, in this segment of Ask a Specialist on Wake Up 2day.

Dr. Tsuchiyama heads the acupuncture program at the Queen’s Cancer Center and Queen’s Women’s Health Center. If you have received radiation treatment for head or neck cancer, and are suffering from dry mouth, learn more about an acupuncture clinical trial in Hawaii. Call the Queen’s Oncology Research Department at 691-8548. For more information on clinical trials at Queen’s go to http://queensmedicalcenter.org/cancer/clinical-trial-research